Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $857,350.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE NET traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.87. 5,357,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,961. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
