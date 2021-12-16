Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $857,350.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE NET traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.87. 5,357,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,961. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

