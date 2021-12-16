CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $149.25 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day moving average is $146.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

