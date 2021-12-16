Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the November 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE RFI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $95,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

