Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $143.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,601,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

