Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $143.04 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

