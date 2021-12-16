Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.18. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 207,872 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 25.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.92 million and a P/E ratio of -316.67.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

