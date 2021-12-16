Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0056

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $768,112.03 and $570.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,913.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00918179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00259432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

