Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Update

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the November 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of CCHWF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.