Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 153,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 348,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

COLM stock opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

