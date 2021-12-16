Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $52.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.