Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

