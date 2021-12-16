Community Bank N.A. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

GD opened at $206.24 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

