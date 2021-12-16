Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,779 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 41.3% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 141.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

