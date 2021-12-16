Community Bank N.A. Sells 3,529 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $170.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

