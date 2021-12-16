Community Bank N.A. Sells 497 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $162.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.