Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 4,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $891,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

