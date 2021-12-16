Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 4,200 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

