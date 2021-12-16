Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock valued at $204,141,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $168.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.91 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

