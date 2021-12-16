Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $899,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 61.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,599 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

