Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 3,360 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

