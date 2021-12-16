Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 85 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 198,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,093,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

