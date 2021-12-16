Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

