Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 143,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,222,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

SID has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,486 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.