Comparing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Corvus Gold N/A -502.88% -220.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 44.13%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.20

Summary

Corvus Gold beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

