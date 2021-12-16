Comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 4.47% 23.53% 5.36% Zealand Pharma A/S -371.32% -82.62% -60.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.76%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.54 -$3.99 billion $0.66 12.38 Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 17.85 -$129.72 million ($4.34) -5.10

Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

