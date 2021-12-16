Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UP. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 15,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.