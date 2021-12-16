Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

