Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 1.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.35% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 345,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 152,421 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $55.90.

