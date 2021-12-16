Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $30.63 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 112,061 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

