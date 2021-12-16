Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $3,098,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 68,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $465.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

