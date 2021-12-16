ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

COP stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

