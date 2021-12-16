Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.95%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $201.10, indicating a potential upside of 52.73%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01% Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 48.75 Five9 $434.91 million 20.50 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -156.75

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Five9 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

