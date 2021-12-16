ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

