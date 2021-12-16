Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPPMF. National Bankshares cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $498.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

