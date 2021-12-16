Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

