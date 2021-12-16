Craig E. Philip Sells 5,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ArcBest stock opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $116.79.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
