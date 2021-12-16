Craig E. Philip Sells 5,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ArcBest stock opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

