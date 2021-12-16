Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CIK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,154. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.