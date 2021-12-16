Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CIK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,154. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $3.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
