Credit Suisse Group Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €39.10

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €39.00 ($43.82) to €39.10 ($43.93) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

