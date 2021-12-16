Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Trading Up 4.4%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 3,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 47,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $545.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, CEO Jason Breaux acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.