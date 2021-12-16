Critical Comparison: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -84.53% -34.89% -19.28% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 14.86 $1.22 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 56.34 -$21.83 million $0.67 63.54

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.