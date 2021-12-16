Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10,505.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £105.05 ($138.83) and last traded at £104.50 ($138.10), with a volume of 7587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £104 ($137.44).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($125.55) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.22) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($111.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,440.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,553.82.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.46), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($266,922.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 4 shares of company stock worth $36,445 in the last quarter.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

