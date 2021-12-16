Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Acquires 1 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy purchased 1 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £103.70 ($137.04) per share, with a total value of £103.70 ($137.04).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.46), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($266,922.16).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at £103.35 ($136.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,440.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,553.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 56.82. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($79.71) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($138.83).

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDA. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.22) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($125.55) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450 ($111.67).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.