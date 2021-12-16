Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Acquires 1 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy purchased 1 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £103.70 ($137.04) per share, with a total value of £103.70 ($137.04).
Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.46), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($266,922.16).
Shares of LON CRDA opened at £103.35 ($136.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,440.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,553.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 56.82. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($79.71) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($138.83).
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
