Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

RRC stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.