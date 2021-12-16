Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

INT stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

