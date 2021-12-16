Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $269,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $151,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

