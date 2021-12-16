Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in National Instruments by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 93,330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in National Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 952,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

