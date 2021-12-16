Crown Price Hits $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $539.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,846.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00927121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00261834 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,622,944 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

