CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($70.22) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($74.72) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.00 ($70.79).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.04 ($67.46) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €47.34 ($53.19) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($81.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.69.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

