Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.0% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.58 -$220.50 million $0.33 62.03 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.76 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.64

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cushman & Wakefield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 3 1 2.57 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $21.46, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield 0.88% 6.68% 1.05% Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42%

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

