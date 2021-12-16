CV Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CV Sciences in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.17 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

